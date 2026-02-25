FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Ireland's Senate

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, met today in Dubai with Senator Sharon Keogan, Member of the Senate of the Republic of Ireland, where they discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two councils.

The two sides agreed on the importance of activating parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Irish Senate to advance bilateral relations and push them towards broader horizons. In this context, they stressed the need to intensify coordination and exchange experiences, and to develop institutional communication channels between the two councils, in order to contribute to unifying visions towards issues of common interest in various regional and international parliamentary forums, especially within the framework of the meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.