EU imported €3.5 trillion worth of services in 2024

BRUSSELS, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- EU countries imported €3 471 billion worth of services in 2024 from non-EU countries, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Most of the services (58.9%; €2 044 billion) were imported through a commercial presence within the reporting country. Cross-border supply accounted for 31.3% of imports (€1 087 billion), consumption abroad for 6.6% (€ 229 billion) and the presence of natural persons (mode 4) for 3.2% (€111 billion).

In 22 EU countries, the majority of service imports came through a commercial presence within their territory. The highest shares of imports via commercial presence were in Bulgaria (81.7%), Hungary (78.1%) and Spain (74.5%).

Cross-border supply was the dominant mode in Greece, accounting for 68.8% of imports. Cyprus (43.8%), Sweden (37.7%) and Denmark (37.4%) also reported high shares.

Consumption abroad (mode 2) played a significant role in Denmark, where it accounted for 22.3% of imports. France (12.1%), Lithuania (10.8%), Croatia (10.4%) and Italy (10.3%) also recorded notable shares. For other EU countries, it accounted for less than 10% of the total imports.

The presence of natural persons (mode 4) was most pronounced in Cyprus, and Denmark, each with a 7.3% share, and in Belgium (5.4%).