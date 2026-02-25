NYU Abu Dhabi, RTW Investments announce strategic collaboration to advance healthcare, life sciences innovation

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi and RTW Investments, LP (“RTW”) Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration to advance executive education, thought leadership, and cross-sector engagement in healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences across the region.

The collaboration brings together RTW’s global investment expertise in biopharma and medical technologies with NYUAD Executive Education’s academic platform and faculty leadership to convene investors, policymakers, and industry leaders around the future of healthcare systems, investing and innovation.

As part of the partnership, NYUAD and RTW will co-develop a flagship Healthcare Event and executive education program, targeted for late 2026, with a series of executive-level offerings tailored to sovereign wealth funds, major institutions, and policy makers. The initiative will provide a forum for informed dialogue on healthcare investing, innovation, emerging technologies, and policy alignment, supporting knowledge exchange across the GCC.

Chief Operating Officer of NYU Abu Dhabi Amol Dani said: “We are pleased to partner with RTW Investments, whose deep experience in biotechnology and healthcare brings valuable practical insight to this initiative. By combining that expertise with NYU Abu Dhabi’s executive education capabilities and academic perspective, we aim to deliver programs that help senior leaders better understand emerging developments in the sector and respond to complex global health challenges.”

Through this partnership, NYUAD will expand its executive education portfolio in areas aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities, including innovation-driven economic diversification and knowledge development in high-growth sectors.

Roderick Wong, MD, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at RTW Investments, said: “Advancing healthcare innovation depends not only on scientific discovery, but also on sound policy, informed leadership, and sustained investment. This collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi will support the development of a new cadre of leaders who can thoughtfully allocate capital and direct policy to translate breakthrough science into resilient medical advances that address unmet patient needs.”

The collaboration builds upon a longstanding relationship between NYU and RTW and reflects the organizations’ shared commitment to advancing medical innovation globally.

Managing Director of Business Development at RTW Investments, Woody Stileman, who leads RTW’s efforts in the Middle East, added: “We believe that innovation is the best medicine. And the Middle East is emerging as an important center for healthcare investment and innovation. This partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi is a sign of our commitment to supporting that investment appetite and innovative thinking to help build a robust ecosystem that connects global capital, scientific talent, and forward-looking policy frameworks in service of improving long-term health outcomes.”