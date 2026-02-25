UAE, Republic of Korea review progress of ‘Special Strategic Partnership’

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, held a meeting with Kang Hoon-sik, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea and Presidential Special Envoy to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi today.

Both sides reaffirmed the significance of the ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, underscoring their respective leadership’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding avenues of cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples.

The discussions explored opportunities to deepen and expand collaboration in key sectors, including artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, peaceful nuclear energy, space, defence cooperation, as well as culture and people-to-people exchange, reflecting the depth and diversity of the bilateral relationship.

On the sidelines of the meeting, EDGE Group and the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Republic of Korea’s Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) to enhance cooperation in defence industries and advanced technology research.

The meeting was attended by Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE, Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, along with a number of senior UAE officials.