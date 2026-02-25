Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss brotherly ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two nations during a telephone call today with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two ministers reviewed strengthening cooperation and strategic partnerships across multiple sectors to advance mutual interests for the comon good of their respective peoples..

The conversation addressed overall regional developments, particularly the latest updates in the Middle East, as well as efforts to bolster security, stability and regional peace.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dr Abdelatty discussed the significance of implementing all requirements of US President Donald Trump's plan to achieve stability and sustainable development in the region. They also reviewed efforts to strengthen the humanitarian response for civilians in the Gaza Strip to alleviate their suffering.

Furthermore, the two top diplomats touched upon the tragic developments of the civil war in Sudan, emphasising the importance of reaching an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and working to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.