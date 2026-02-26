Landmark Group contributes AED5 million in support of 'Edge of Life' campaign

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Landmark Group joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, with a contribution of AED5 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The campaign aims to inspire a widespread community movement that supports the realisation of its goals. By welcoming contributions from all community members to help rescue millions of children from hunger, the campaign fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations, while underscoring the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Landmark Group, stated, “The Edge of Life campaign is a remarkable humanitarian initiative that transforms philanthropy into a message of hope and life for millions of children around the world, empowering them to overcome adversity, and look toward a brighter future with renewed confidence.”

Jagtiani added, “It is an honour to support this campaign to rescue children in underprivileged communities from the threat of hunger. The widespread response to the campaign from both individuals and institutions across the UAE highlights a profound sense of social responsibility and a dedication to alleviating the suffering of others.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).