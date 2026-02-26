Innovo Group contributes AED5 million in support of 'Edge of Life' campaign

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Innovo Group announced a contribution of AED5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Innovo Group’s contribution comes amidst widespread participation with the campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and aims to drive a widespread community movement that supports the achievement of its goals.

The campaign welcomes all community members, both individuals and institutions, to contribute and help rescue millions of children from hunger, fostering the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Bishoy Azmy, CEO of Innovo Group stated that the 11.5: Edge of Life campaign embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to drive tangible, positive change globally and rescue children from the threat of hunger, which underscores the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

Azmy added, “Innovo Group’s contribution to this landmark campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts led by the UAE and to helping implement sustainable programmes that provide essential nutrition to children in need around the world, ensuring they grow up in a safe environment with the promise of a better future.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).