Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Mashreq’s $500 million Additional Tier 1 bond offering

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of US$500 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital securities issued by Mashreq bank, rated A3 by Moody’s, and A by S&P and Fitch, all with a stable outlook.

The transaction attracted significant demand from regional and international investors, with the orderbook peaking at $2.1 billion. The issuance was priced at a coupon of 6.25 percent per annum, tightened from initial guidance.

Investor demand was geographically diversified, with 67 percent of orders from the MENA region, 22 percent from Europe and 8 percent from Asia.

The transaction marks Mashreq’s return to the bond markets following its Sukuk issuance in April 2025 and strengthens its Tier 1 capital position. Additional Tier 1 instruments enable banks to reinforce regulatory buffers while continuing to support lending and growth.

Further, the issuance marks the first UAE bank capital transaction of 2026. Regional fixed income markets have opened the year with renewed momentum, led by strong investor appetite for bank capital instruments and disciplined balance sheet optimisation across the GCC banking sector.

The listing on Nasdaq Dubai reflects this broader trend, highlighting the depth of liquidity available to high-quality UAE issuers and the continued evolution of subordinated capital markets in the region.

To mark the listing, Salman Hadi, Mashreq’s Group Head of Treasury and Global Markets, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, alongside Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior representatives from both organisations.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Mashreq’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are encouraged by the exceptional investor appetite for this issuance, which reflects enduring confidence in Mashreq's financial strength, strategic vision, and growth potential. Securing substantial oversubscription in a volatile environment demonstrates disciplined execution and establishes a strong capital foundation to fuel the bank's growth ambitions.”

Hadi, who led the AT 1 issuance, said, “Closing this listing on Nasdaq Dubai underscores the strength of our engagement with global capital markets. The strong demand and quality of the investor base reflect confidence in our credit fundamentals, prudent capital management, and long-term strategy.”

Ali stated that Mashreq’s ability to achieve tighter pricing while maintaining strong investor demand reflects both the strength of its credit profile and the continued depth of appetite for UAE bank capital. Transactions such as this demonstrate that regional financial institutions are approaching capital markets in a disciplined manner, with investors responding positively to well-positioned issuers.

It also highlights the maturity of the UAE’s Fixed Income capital market, where banks are actively managing capital structures while engaging a broad international investor base.

With this issuance, the total outstanding value of Mashreq’s securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached $1 billion, reinforcing the bank’s long-standing engagement with international debt capital markets through the exchange.

Overall, the total value of outstanding debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached $147.9 billion, underscoring its role as a leading regional hub for fixed income and bank capital instruments.

The continued growth of AT1 and other regulatory capital instruments signals the increasing maturity and resilience of regional fixed income markets. As regional banks continue to access capital markets to reinforce balance sheets and fund growth, Nasdaq Dubai remains a key venue for disciplined capital issuance, connecting UAE institutions with a broad international investor base.