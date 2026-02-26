MBZUH honours winner of inaugural Outstanding Poet of Al Dhafra initiative

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has concluded the first edition of the Outstanding Poet of Al Dhafra initiative, launched to discover and nurture young poetic talent and strengthen their connection to the Arabic language and UAE heritage.

Student Zayed Saif Al Mansoori won first place, earning the title of Outstanding Poet of Al Dhafra.

The university also honoured the top 13 finalists, alongside the judging panel, coaches, and contributors who ensured the initiative’s success, in recognition of their efforts in supporting young talent and developing their abilities.

The final stage of the competition featured 15 poets from among 54 participants aged 9 to 16.

Ahmed Al Humairi, Vice Chancellor for Development and Investment of MBZUH, affirmed that the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to investing in people and preserving identity by establishing the Arabic language in the consciousness and spirit of future generations.

He noted that the Outstanding Poet of Al Dhafra has evolved beyond a poetry competition into a comprehensive cultural project that develops talent and strengthens connections to authentic Emirati heritage.

Participants received training at the university’s Al Dhafra campus under the supervision of specialised instructors.