SEWA sets 4,359 light poles, 35,166 maintenance works in 2025

SHARJAH, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) said that it installed 4,359 new streetlight poles in 2025 and carried out 35,166 maintenance operations as part of efforts to upgrade the emirate’s lighting infrastructure.

The authority also extended the street lighting network by 215,834 metres, with additional projects underway.

Eng. Ahmed Al-Bas, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, said SEWA is implementing its plan to illuminate all areas to the highest standards, selecting suitable lighting systems and pole designs to enhance road safety and improve the emirate’s urban landscape.