EHC Investment, Supermicro to develop Sovereign AI Modular Data Centres

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- EHC Investment, a diversified Abu Dhabi-based investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), and Supermicro, Inc., a global leader in application-optimised total IT solutions, on Thursday announced a strategic relationship to jointly advance the development and deployment of Sovereign AI Modular Data Centres (MDCs) in the UAE, leveraging Supermicro’s Data Centre Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) architecture.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the availability of high-performance, energy-efficient, and sovereign AI-ready digital infrastructure.

By combining Supermicro’s proven DCBBS framework with EHC Investment’s strong regional presence, infrastructure platforms, and execution capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver scalable, high-density data centre solutions capable of supporting AI, high-performance computing, and advanced cloud workloads with significantly reduced deployment timelines.

As global demand for AI infrastructure continues to expand rapidly, access to power-dense, high-performance computing capacity has emerged as a critical constraint.

Modular Data Centres, delivered through Supermicro’s validated and productised DCBBS approach, provide a reliable and repeatable pathway to accelerate deployment while maintaining performance, efficiency, and operational consistency.

Supermicro’s DCBBS architecture integrates computer, networking, storage, power, cooling, rack-level integration, and deployment services into a unified, end-to-end solution. This approach enables faster deployment cycles, typically within six to nine months, compared to traditional data centre construction, while reducing execution risk and ensuring predictable performance.

EHC Investment contributes a strong regional presence, infrastructure development expertise, and long-term investment alignment within the UAE and broader region.

Through this strategic relationship, the parties will collaborate on MDC reference architectures, deployment frameworks, and coordinated delivery models to accelerate the rollout of sovereign AI infrastructure across priority sectors.

The collaboration is also aligned with EHC Investment’s broader strategy of developing and investing in foundational digital infrastructure platforms that support long-term economic growth, technological leadership, and global competitiveness.

MDC solutions offer a capital-efficient, scalable, and repeatable model to enable AI deployment across key sectors, including energy, healthcare, financial services, and smart city ecosystems.

This announcement marks the beginning of a strategic working relationship between Supermicro and EHC Investment. As deployment initiatives progress, both organisations will continue to evaluate project opportunities, operational frameworks, and potential pathways for expanded collaboration, with the shared objective of enabling scalable, secure, and high-performance AI infrastructure to support the UAE’s digital future.