UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rains, landslides

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Federative Republic of Brazil over the victims of heavy rains, flooding, and landslides in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing persons, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Brazil over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.