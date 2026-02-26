Sultan bin Ahmed attends 6th Sharjah Police Excellence Councils

SHARJAH, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Institutional Excellence Award, attended on Wednesday the activities of the 6th edition of the Sharjah Police Excellence Councils, organised by the Sharjah Police in cooperation with the Institutional Excellence Award, held in Aljada.

At the beginning of the session, Sheikh Sultan and attendees watched a video outlining Sharjah Police’s vision to strengthen security and promote a safe, stable society. The presentation highlighted efforts to enhance operational efficiency through advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, enabling faster response times, greater procedural accuracy and support for sustainable development in policing.

The panel discussion, moderated by Major Ahmed Hamad Al Hammadi of Sharjah Police, opened with remarks by Mohammed Rashid bin Taliah, Head of Government Services in the UAE Government. He outlined the “Zero Bureaucracy” programme, which aims to eliminate unnecessary procedures, reduce service delivery times and address duplicate transactions to simplify the customer journey and improve efficiency.

Bin Taliah said the programme is implemented in coordination with local government entities and private-sector partners through joint task forces.

He also referred to the Zero Bureaucracy Awards, launched to encourage competition among entities, and reviewed initiatives to assess service centres and enhance customer experience. He said the programme adopts a new approach that treats customers as guests deserving the highest standards of service.

Dr Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, former Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, presented Sharjah’s model for family empowerment, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. She said the model places people at the centre of development and prioritises their right to a dignified life.

She said this vision has been reflected in policies and legislation that improved living standards and strengthened family stability, as well as in the establishment of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs to provide an institutional framework for family-related initiatives.

Al Mulla stressed the importance of partnerships and institutional integration in achieving sustainable social impact, noting that Sharjah’s experience is grounded in scientific research and systematic studies that have produced measurable improvements in family stability and quality of life.

Brigadier Dr Tariq Jassim Al Midfa, Deputy Director-General of the General Department of Community Protection and Prevention, underscored the importance of programmes that improve quality of life through simplified procedures. He said the Sharjah Police Excellence Programme has strengthened institutional excellence and aligned with government initiatives, particularly the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, enhancing efficiency and customer services.

He added that cooperation with strategic partners, accurate performance measurement and adoption of global best practices have supported these efforts. He highlighted service redesign laboratories based on customer needs, including the “Condolence Service Package,” which streamlines procedures and provides integrated services tailored to beneficiaries’ circumstances.

Humaid Hassan Al Shamsi, Director of the Government Development Department at the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Executive Council, spoke about the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Programme, noting that it stems from the leadership’s vision to enhance government services by adopting the concept of living the customer experience and understanding their needs closely.

He said the programme is built on four pillars: strategic direction, service design, development of initiatives, and service transformation and quality assurance.

Customers are involved in service design through feedback, dialogue sessions and surveys, helping reduce procedures and improve overall service quality.

Mona Al Ghawi, General Coordinator of the “Tamayuz” Institutional Excellence Award, outlined the award’s objectives and evaluation criteria, saying it aims to embed a culture of excellence and raise institutional performance standards.

She said award categories focus on governance, enablers and data governance, supported by an independent evaluation committee that provides feedback to participating entities. She added that excellence and employee satisfaction are key drivers of institutional success.

Attendees discussed institutional excellence, innovation, workforce efficiency and the use of smart solutions to enhance service speed and accuracy.

Sheikh Sultan honoured the speakers with commemorative shields in appreciation of their contributions. He also received a commemorative gift from Sharjah Police in recognition of his support for institutional excellence and his attendance at the event.

On the sidelines, Sheikh Sultan visited an accompanying exhibition showcasing Sharjah Police initiatives, including the Digital Security Laboratory to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and the Traffic Safety System initiative, which uses smart monitoring and analysis to improve road safety.

He was briefed on the Sharjah Police Excellence Programme, which focuses on building institutional knowledge, developing specialised capabilities, improving services and strengthening institutional reputation.

Also attending alongside H.H. Sheikh Sultan were Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Department; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council; and a number of senior officials and officers from Sharjah Police General Command.