Miral launches ‘More Than Just a Walk’ initiative at Yas Bay Waterfront

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has launched "More Than Just a Walk", a mindful post-Iftar walking experience combined with a guided conversation.

Taking place on 6th March, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm at Yas Bay Waterfront, the event is designed to strengthen family bonds and promote holistic wellbeing during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

"More Than Just a Walk" combines light physical movement with guided reflection and shared storytelling to instil positive, family-centric habits while demonstrating Miral’s commitment to the community, in line with the health and wellbeing pillar of its Group CSR Strategy.

Open to families and children of all ages and fitness levels, participants will receive conversation cards with thought-provoking prompts to engage in meaningful dialogue during a leisurely stroll along Yas Bay Waterfront.

The event includes a family photo booth at the midway point to capture memories, as well as a takeaway deck of question cards to encourage enriching discussions and open dialogue beyond the event.