PureHealth partners with Yellow Door Energy to power hospitals with solar energy

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, and Yellow Door Energy, the sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and South Africa, have signed a master lease agreement to bring clean electricity to its network of hospitals and clinics in the UAE.

The 25-year agreement strengthens operational efficiency, improves long-term cost predictability and embeds sustainability into long-term asset planning.

The on-site solar power plants are expected to generate approximately 23.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity annually – equal to reducing carbon emissions by 7,200 metric tonnes – to further align with the UAE’s national Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

Under the master lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar power plants across PureHealth’s UAE healthcare assets.

The solar leasing model enables PureHealth to benefit from clean energy and advance its Net Zero by 2040 ambition and reinforces the group’s commitment to building a smarter, more sustainable healthcare system aligned with the UAE’s national priorities for energy efficiency, digital transformation and climate action.

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said the partnership marked a step forward in reducing the healthcare sector’s environmental footprint. She said combining resilient infrastructure with reliable power would improve operational efficiency across hospitals and clinics and help ensure uninterrupted patient care.

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said the agreement would enable the supply of clean electricity to PureHealth’s network of hospitals and clinics across the UAE. He said the company has generated more than 1.1 terawatt-hours of clean electricity from its projects and has experience delivering multi-site solutions under master lease agreements.

The partnership supports PureHealth’s Net Zero 2040 target and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, he added.