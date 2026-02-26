Integrated Transport Centre oversees Tesla’s first 'Full Self-Driving' trials in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the commencement of Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving (Supervised)’ road trials in Abu Dhabi, under driver supervision.

This marks a first for the Emirate and is being conducted within an organised framework designed to assess the technology’s performance in real-world operating conditions and to verify its operational and safety readiness.

The trials are being conducted in coordination with the Legislation Lab at the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet, as part of efforts to support innovation within approved regulatory frameworks. The initiative also aims to establish an advanced model for testing driver-assistance and advanced driving technologies in the region, while balancing safety requirements with the adoption of new technologies.

“The supervision of the ITC over the commencement of Tesla’s advanced autonomous driving technology tests reflects its regulatory and legislative role. These tests represent a qualitative step to evaluate the technology’s performance in a real-world operating environment and to collect the necessary data to verify its readiness before any future expansion in usage," said Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC.

He added that through this organised framework, and in cooperation with strategic partners, the centre seeks to strike a careful balance between supporting innovation and encouraging the adoption of smart solutions, while ensuring road user safety, in line with the emirate’s vision of developing an advanced, safe and sustainable transport system.