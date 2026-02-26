DP World Foundation expands ‘Ramadan of Giving’ 2026 initiative

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World Foundation has announced the expansion of its annual ‘Ramadan of Giving’ initiative, marking its largest programme to date and reaffirming its enduring commitment to food support, community development and employee welfare.

This year, the foundation is hosting five Iftar tents strategically located to serve blue-collar and maritime workers close to where they live and work.

Three tents will operate in Jebel Ali Free Zone (New West Accommodation, South Accommodation and New East Accommodation), while two will be based in Port Rashid – one at Dubai Maritime City and one at Dubai Customs Headquarters.

The foundation will distribute approximately 15,000 Iftar meals daily, reaching an estimated 450,000 meals during the holy month.

This represents a significant increase from last year’s 360,000 meals and four tent locations, underscoring the foundation’s growing participation and year-on-year impact.

A total contribution of AED5 million has been allocated towards organising and delivering the Ramadan Iftar tents across Dubai.

In addition to its Iftar activities, DP World Foundation is a strategic sponsor of Dubai Charity’s “Koun Bikhair” Ramadan campaign, contributing AED1 million to support the distribution of on-the-go Iftar boxes across the city. The initiative targets individuals who may be travelling or unable to break their fast on time. W

Nasser Abdulla, Vice Chairman and CEO of DP World Foundation, said, “Our legacy is rooted in generosity and shared responsibility, and each year we strive to build on that foundation. During Ramadan, we are expanding our reach to support more workers and communities in Dubai, ensuring they can break their fast with dignity and ease.”