UAE University secures US patent for edible biodegradable food-preservation film

AL AIN, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has been granted a new United States patent for an innovative, edible, and biodegradable food-preservation film developed from natural organic materials.

The invention offers a sustainable solution to extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables and significantly reduce food loss during marketing and storage.

The team developed a thin, transparent film that can be applied directly to the surface of produce or used as an inner or outer layer in conventional packaging. The film functions as a semi-permeable barrier, helping to preserve freshness and quality throughout storage and distribution.

Prof. Abdel-Hamid I. Mourad, Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, said that the project aims to develop a thin, transparent film to be used as a coating on the surface of fruits or as a semi-permeable barrier to protect produce from exposure to environmental factors. He emphasised that the innovative edible film has been produced from natural, edible, and biodegradable components.

He added that the key scientific findings of the research team showed that laboratory tests confirmed the film is transparent and possesses excellent mechanical and thermal properties, in addition to being resistant to microbial growth, making it suitable for packaging horticultural crops under diverse conditions. The tests also demonstrated its effectiveness in extending shelf life.

He expressed hope that the outcomes of this patent will contribute to supporting food security and environmental sustainability, reducing food waste, and limiting plastic waste.

Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Principal Investigator and Associate Professor in the Department of Integrative Agriculture at the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, explained that unlike conventional synthetic packaging, these films are made from natural, biodegradable, and food-safe materials, making them environmentally friendly. They function as protective barriers and, in some applications, act as active preservation systems that interact positively with the food surface.