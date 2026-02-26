Big Bad Wolf 2026 opens in Dubai with over 1 million books

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Big Bad Wolf (BBW) Books has officially opened its doors at the Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City, marking the start of its 2026 Dubai edition and welcoming visitors to the world’s largest book sale.

Running until 8th March, the 11-day event returns in partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

The event brings more than one million books under one roof, with discounts of up to 95 percent and prices starting from AED2 and free entry.

This year’s edition is held under the theme “Beyond the Noise,” reflecting a growing desire to reconnect with focused, meaningful reading amid constant digital distraction. The theme positions the event as more than a large-scale retail experience, instead presenting it as a space where families, students, and individuals can engage with books in a tangible and immersive environment.

Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said, “We are proud to return to Dubai once again. ‘Beyond the Noise’ reflects what many people are feeling today: the need to slow down and reconnect with something deeper.”

Adding a creative dimension to this year’s programme is STAGE WRITE 2026, a 48-hour playwriting contest taking place on 28th February from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.