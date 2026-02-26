ICBA, FAO elearning Academy strengthen digital education

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and FAO elearning Academy have highlighted measurable results from their ongoing collaboration to expand certified, multilingual digital learning in agriculture, food systems and natural resource management.

The collaboration between ICBA and the FAO elearning Academy began in August 2020, with the aim of expanding access to certified, multilingual digital learning.

In 2022, ICBA launched its E-learning platform, which has since engaged approximately 1,200 learners from 70 countries across 12 specialised topics, including four offered in Arabic. All ICBA courses are UK Continuing Professional Development certified, ensuring structured, competency-based learning aligned with internationally recognised standards.

As part of the collaboration, two FAO elearning Academy courses were made available in Arabic to enhance accessibility for professionals across Arabic-speaking countries. In addition, 49 FAO courses, including 43 in English and six in Arabic, were integrated into ICBA’s digital learning platform to benefit professionals in the region.

The FAO elearning Academy has reached almost 2 million professionals worldwide and offers more than 1,000 multilingual courses free of charge, as a global public good. Its portfolio supports food and nutrition security, sustainable natural resource management and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dr. Tarifa A. Al Zaabi, Director-General of ICBA, said, “E-learning is a strategic enabler of sustainable agricultural transformation. Through our collaboration with the FAO E-learning Academy, we supported the development of courses in the Arabic language, recognising the importance of delivering knowledge in diverse languages to effectively serve stakeholders across the MENA region."

She added, "By integrating multilingual FAO courses into ICBA’s digital platform and embedding them within programmes such as AWLA, we are strengthening institutional capacity and expanding equitable learning opportunities for women and men, professionals and farmers of all ages, across arid and climate-vulnerable regions.”

Cristina Petracchi, Head of the FAO E-learning Academy, said, “Our collaboration with ICBA enhances regional outreach and strengthens the transfer of critical competencies needed to advance food security, sustainable natural resource management and the Sustainable Development Goals. Strategic partnerships, such as this are fundamental to strengthen long-term institutional capacity and ensuring that the transfer of knowledge and competencies translates into measurable impact on the ground.”

The collaboration also includes ICBA’s contribution to the Arabic version of the FAO elearning Academy’s guide on E-learning Methodologies and Good Practices, supporting the adoption of advanced digital learning approaches and standards, across the Arab region.

Together, ICBA and the FAO elearning Academy continue to advance inclusive, certified and competency-based learning solutions that empower professionals, strengthen institutions and support resilient agricultural systems worldwide.