Qidfa Village in Fujairah receives international recognition certificate from FAO

FUJAIRAH, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Qidfa Village in the Emirate of Fujairah has received an international recognition certificate under the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) initiative for the recognition of villages, joining the FAO Museum and Network (FAO MuNe).

The recognition comes in appreciation of the UAE’s efforts to preserve natural heritage and biodiversity, safeguard food traditions, and link food culture and rural heritage with education, hospitality and tourism. It also acknowledges the country’s commitment to promoting rural development through innovative scientific and digital solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that this international recognition crowns the UAE’s sustained efforts, prudent policies, initiatives and impactful development projects aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development whose positive outcomes extend across all regions of the country.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad commended the pivotal role played by national institutions and their integrated efforts and effective coordination in implementing development strategies and initiatives, reflecting institutional excellence and embodying the UAE’s vision of balanced development.

He noted that the Emirate of Fujairah attaches special importance to preserving heritage villages and the natural environment, as well as empowering local communities in a manner that strengthens national identity and achieves a balance between economic and social development while safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that Qidfa Village’s accession to the FAO MuNe and its receipt of the international recognition certificate reflect the UAE’s commitment to supporting sustainable agricultural and food systems, protecting biodiversity, and preserving food heritage and local knowledge.

She added that this achievement aligns with the National Food Security Strategy and reinforces the role of UAE villages as innovative development models based on environmental and economic sustainability.

Mohamed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said that this achievement is the result of integrated national efforts aimed at developing rural areas and UAE villages and empowering them economically and socially.

He also noted that the Council is implementing qualitative initiatives that contribute to improving quality of life, supporting local activities, and transforming villages into innovative tourism and cultural destinations, while preserving their unique heritage character.