FNC discusses cooperation with Swiss Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met in Abu Dhabi with Ambassador Sylvain Astier, the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Swiss Confederation.

Al Nuaimi underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and supporting unified parliamentary positions on issues of mutual interest during international parliamentary engagements.

He also highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing bilateral relations and serving the shared interests of both countries.

The meeting also addressed regional political developments, stressing the importance of enhanced coordination and joint cooperation in support of international efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and stability.