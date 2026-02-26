Al Dhaid Ramadan Festival launches in celebration of Sharjah’s cultural heritage

SHARJAH, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announced the launch of the Al Dhaid Ramadan Festival as a new cultural, community event that celebrates the atmosphere of the holy month and reflects the authenticity of Sharjah’s cultural heritage.

The festival will run from 26th February to 11th March 2026, daily from 9:00 PM to 12:00 midnight, with participating food and beverage outlets continuing to welcome visitors until 2:30 AM.

The festival is organised by SCTDA in cooperation with a number of strategic partners from government entities in the emirate, as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening the presence of Ramadan events in the Central Region and reviving heritage destinations as vibrant hubs.

The event offers a full agenda of purposeful and varied interactive programmes and activities that meet the expectations of different segments of society and enrich the visitor experience throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement was made in the presence of Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA; Muhammad Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al-Dhaid City; Hamad Rashid Mohammed bin Masoud Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Dhaid City Municipality; and Saeed Rashid bin Fadel Al Ketbi, Director of Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid, along with a number of representatives from participating entities.

SCTDA affirmed that the Al Dhaid Ramadan Festival is a distinctive event that celebrates the emirate’s cultural and social heritage and the residents of the region through a diverse programme featuring heritage activities, folk tales, entertainment activities, competitions, and interactive workshops, alongside shopping experiences, food and beverage options, a games corner, and much more—providing a purposeful, enjoyable, family-friendly entertainment and community environment suitable for all age groups. In turn, it will contribute to energising and activating the Central Region as an attractive community and tourism destination that draws visitors from within and outside the country.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said, “The organisation of the Al Dhaid Ramadan Festival comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which aim to activate historical and archaeological destinations and sites in Sharjah and enhance their presence in the cultural and community landscapes—especially in the Central Region. From Al Dhaid Fort, one of the most prominent historical landmarks in the area, we seek to present an integrated community and cultural experience that links cultural heritage with national identity, contributes to highlighting the tourism assets of the Central Region, and strengthens its appeal as a cultural and heritage destination within the emirate’s diverse tourism ecosystem.”