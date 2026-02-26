UNESCO, ALIPH reinforce cooperation for protection of heritage at risk

PARIS, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the International alliance for the protection of heritage (ALIPH) announced today the signing of a new cooperation agreement to strengthen the protection of cultural heritage threatened by armed conflicts and other crises, including those linked to climate change and technological developments. This renewed partnership builds on the results achieved in recent years and responds to the rapidly evolving risks facing heritage around the world.

The new agreement, which covers 2026 to 2029, builds on a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019, and reaffirms the complementarity of the two organizations’ mandates and capacities. It aims to strengthen operational coordination, facilitate the implementation of joint projects and develop innovative responses to emerging challenges, including the combined impacts of conflict, climate change, and natural disaster.

Within this new partnership, UNESCO will provide enhanced access to its global network of institutions, including UNESCO’s field offices and diverse networks around the globe—such as UNESCO Category II Centres, UNESCO Chairs and UNITWIN Networks, as well as academic, research and heritage institutions, and local and international non-governmental organizations—for capacity building and data collection needs.

Cooperation will also be expanded on forward-looking analysis and innovation, including on the impact of conflict and climate change on heritage and on the use of Artificial Intelligence and new technologies to support protection, documentation and emergency response. This cooperation will be grounded in an integrated approach linking both tangible and intangible heritage.

Since the creation of ALIPH, UNESCO and the foundation have developed a trusted and strategic partnership. To date, they have collaborated on nine joint projects, ALIPH supporting UNESCO with a contribution of more than USD 5.6 million.