First Al Ain Equestrian Festival boosts UAE’s leadership in Arabian Horse Championship

AL AIN, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, the first edition of the Al Ain Equestrian Festival will begin tomorrow, Friday, at the Al Mubazzarah Al Khadra Park and continue until the 8th March, highlighting the distinguished position equestrian sports hold within Emirati society as an essential part of the nation’s heritage and national identity.

This festival will also feature the Al Shira’aa International Arabian Horse Show, in addition to the Al Shira’aa Show Jumping Championship (CSI2), as well as a dedicated festival village accompanying the competitions, and offers multiple heritage-themed platforms, equestrian equipment outlets, and food trucks providing a wide array of options for visitors to choose from.

The Al Shira’aa International Arabian Horse Show will run for three days starting Friday and comes with is organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society. The championship is expected to see the participation of 266 purebred Arabian horses, 27 of them being from outside the UAE, with 157 local owners and 22 international owners competing as well, in a clear statement on the event’s growing international clout and popularity.

Classified “A” under the regulations of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), the championship includes qualifying classes for both male and female categories, in addition to six Gold Championships, reflecting the high technical standards and professional organization overseeing the activities, which aligns with the nations leadership in preserving and developing purebred Arabian horse bloodlines.

The Al Shira’aa Show Jumping Championship, will kick off on Wednesday, March 4, before ending on Sunday, March 8. Classified as a two-star international event (CSI2), it will feature 400 horses belonging to 250 individuals, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for all equestrian sport at the highest level.

Hosting the Al Ain Equestrian Festival at Al Mubazzarah Al Khadra Park further highlights the UAE’s keenness and commitment to preserving its equestrian heritage, promoting and fostering a culture of horsemanship and its positive ideals among future generations, as well as enhancing its pioneering role on the world map when it pertains to the field of equestrian sports – reflecting renewed national pride in a distinguished past and a thriving present.