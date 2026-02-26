Faraj Ali Bin Hamoodah allocates AED 30 million building to support 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' Initiative

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati businessman Faraj Ali Bin Hamoodah, one of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering business leaders, has allocated a building valued at AED 30 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative.

The initiative was launched in the Year of the Family by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It aims to establish a sustainable endowment (waqf) fund dedicated to supporting orphans in the UAE by enhancing their quality of life and enabling long-term, structured care across priority areas, including education, healthcare, and dignified living.

The allocation of a full building as an endowment (waqf) asset represents a practical model for transforming real estate into a long-term development resource. The property will be invested through an approved endowment mechanism to generate sustainable returns, which will be directed toward orphan care.

Faraj Ali Bin Hamoodah said: “Investing in people is the highest form of investment. The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative demonstrates how endowment (waqf) can serve as an effective tool for sustainable development, ensuring continuity of support and maximising humanitarian impact. Caring for orphans is a shared responsibility, and it calls for collective efforts from individuals and institutions to strengthen social solidarity and cohesion. By dedicating this building as a permanent endowment asset, we aim to help secure a safer, more stable future for orphans.”

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority, said: “This contribution is a powerful signal of community solidarity and a catalyst for wider participation in the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative. We encourage individuals and institutions to contribute in ways that are meaningful to them because every contribution, regardless of size, adds to an integrated support system that ensures continuity of care and lasting impact for orphans in the UAE.”

This contribution forms part of a series of impactful initiatives witnessed by the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, which aims to revive endowment in its modern form and transform contributions into sustainable assets that extend the cycle of giving and create enduring impact across generations, reflecting the deeply rooted values upon which UAE society is built.