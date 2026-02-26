Strategic developmental vision of Dubai International Holy Quran Award reshapes global map of Quran competitions

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Through its new developmental vision, “In search of the most beautiful Quran recitation for 2026,” launched with unprecedented qualitative additions in its 28th edition, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award is reinforcing its global standing and expanding its impact in serving the Holy Quran, its sciences, and excellence in recitation.

Foremost among these landmark developments is the significant increase in the total prize value to more than AED 12 million, with the first-place winner in the male category receiving $1 million, the first-place female winner receiving $1 million, and the Global Quranic Personality award also raised to $1 million.

This new developmental vision, launched under the directives and strong support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, represents a strategic transformation through which Dubai strengthens its influential international role in motivating exceptional talents in mastering Quran recitation - one of the most noble fields of knowledge and learning.

Raising the prize value to this unprecedented level, making it the largest globally, elevates competition to new heights and opens new pathways of dedication and excellence for young participants, their families, and the institutions responsible for teaching them the Holy Quran.

This strategic vision is founded on a core principle rooted in Dubai’s belief in the importance of continued investment in instilling values, preserving heritage, and spreading the sciences of the Holy Quran. It seeks to empower generations with sound values and the tolerant teachings of Islam, strengthening society and embedding its principles within individuals.

In this context, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affirmed that the new developmental vision -representing a qualitative leap in the Award’s journey, global standing, and impact in reshaping the landscape of Quran competitions worldwide - has been clearly reflected in the record participation numbers in the 28th edition. The Award received 5,618 applications from 105 countries across different continents, with 30% of applications in the female category.

He noted that the distinguished level of participants observed during the first and second judging stages confirms the Award’s success in motivating greater efforts from participants, their families, and their educators to enhance recitation performance and vocal quality.

He added: “This developmental vision reaffirms Dubai’s steadfast commitment to serving the Holy Quran and strengthening its place in the hearts of generations. The increase in prize values also reflects Dubai’s belief in the importance of strengthening incentives for young people to engage with the Holy Quran, its sciences, and its values.”

For his part, Ibrahim Jassim Al Mansoori, Acting Director of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, stated: “The 28th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award represents a defining milestone in the Award’s history, introducing exceptional developments in value, standards, and global impact. Under the guidance of our wise leadership, we have ensured that this edition embodies a strategic vision that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global platform for excellence in serving the Holy Quran.”

He added that increasing the total prize value to more than AED 12 million is a significant step aimed at embedding a culture of mastery, encouraging generations to uphold Islamic values, and striving for excellence in recitation and performance. He emphasised that the developmental vision will contribute to building a generation that preserves its identity and serves as a positive role model within its communities.

The qualitative addition within the developmental vision of the Award’s 28th edition—represented by the increase in prize value—ensures that participants will be keen to adopt new standards to achieve the best results in recitation, vocal quality, performance, and learning the sciences of the Holy Quran while embodying its values. The increased prizes will also encourage greater participation from countries around the world, as clearly reflected in the 5,618 applications from 105 countries.

This expansion enhances the scale of competition and raises the benchmark for excellence and performance, pushing contestants toward unprecedented levels of preparation and mastery to reach the Award’s stage in Dubai, which has become the most competitive and influential destination globally.

By doubling the prize value to AED 12 million and introducing new standards, Dubai has firmly established its position as the most prestigious and highest-standard destination for the most beautiful Quranic voices, further strengthening its global leadership and strategic role in serving the Holy Quran and its sciences, while inaugurating a new path of competition that surpasses conventional benchmarks.

The record prize value of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and the enthusiasm and competition it inspires, is expected to create a lasting impact by investing in this growing global engagement with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Participants and winners will serve as ambassadors and shining role models within their communities.

This step also establishes a new global benchmark for Quran competitions worldwide, encouraging them to elevate standards of competitiveness and excellence.