Omar Aly Awad competes for most beautiful Quran recitation, carrying legacy of Egypt’s great masters of recitation

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Between the grandeur of Egypt’s minarets and the dignity of Al-Azhar’s historic halls, Omar Aly Awad grew up with the conviction that the ear memorizes before the tongue. His heart became deeply attached to the voices of the great masters of recitation, instilling within him a powerful determination to emulate that excellence.

Today, Omar stands as a strong contender for the title of most beautiful Quran recitation in the 28th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, carrying the legacy of the distinguished Egyptian school of recitation and elevating competition to unprecedented levels.

Omar’s journey began within a family deeply devoted to the Holy Quran, where he breathed the spirit of the Quran from an early age. After Allah’s grace, the credit goes to his parents, who instilled in him a love for recitation and listening to the Quran, creating a home environment centered entirely around the Quran and making the Mushaf his constant companion.

The collective family atmosphere gave Omar tremendous positive energy. Healthy competition in mastering performance and adhering to Tajweed rules transformed Quran learning into an enjoyable journey rather than a burdensome academic duty.

As a seventh-grade student at Al-Azhar, the institution became his most important nurturing environment. There, he received strong support from scholars and teachers in mastering Tajweed. Being honoured at a young age by His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb further motivated him to continue striving for excellence.

Omar’s greatest challenge has been balancing academic excellence at a prestigious institution like Al-Azhar with the demands of Quran mastery and representing Egypt internationally. Yet, he believes that the Quran always brings blessings to time, granting him the focus needed to overcome obstacles.

He set himself an ambitious goal: moving from simply memorizing words to achieving exceptional performance infused with humility and spiritual presence. He accomplished this through continuous auditory training, initially connecting with a reciter whose voice brought him tranquility to emulate his performance, followed by constant listening to the great masters. Listening-based revision became his most successful method for achieving mastery.

Omar is deeply drawn to the authentic Egyptian school of recitation, inspired by role models who combine strength of performance with sincerity of emotion - qualities he strives to reflect in his own recitation.

Mastering the Quran at the age of ten shaped Omar’s character early, granting him confidence to stand on international stages. It also taught him patience and depth of thought, helping him understand that a bearer of the Quran must be a role model in character and conduct before voice.

Therefore, alongside serving as an ambassador for Egypt and Al-Azhar in global forums related to Quranic sciences, he is committed to ensuring that his behavior reflects Quranic values wherever he goes. He does not aspire to be merely a reciter, but a positive role model for his generation, proving that adherence to divine guidance is the foundation of success and excellence in all fields.

Omar believes that digital distractions are many, but the sweetness of learning, memorizing, and living the meaning of even one verse can overcome them. He encourages everyone to dedicate sacred daily time to the Quran, which he believes opens the doors to success in all aspects of life. He also sees digital media as a double-edged tool — when used to spread beautiful recitation and good role models, it becomes a powerful means of outreach that serves the Holy Quran and reaches millions instantly.

Representing Egypt and Al-Azhar at the Dubai International Holy Quran Award is, for Omar, a source of pride. Participating in an award of this magnitude is an honor he deeply values, and reaching this stage represents the culmination of years of effort - and an opportunity to present Egypt’s rich recitation tradition to the world.

