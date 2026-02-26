UAE President receives Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, along with Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and Sheikhs, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, in the presence of His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a visit to the UAE.

Their Highnesses exchanged Ramadan greetings and conveyed their best wishes for the holy month, expressing their hope that it would bring blessings to all and continue to foster security and prosperity in the UAE, across the Islamic world, and beyond.

At Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Their Highnesses engaged in cordial conversation and reflected on the UAE’s continued development, as well as sustained efforts to strengthen the nation, build on its achievements, and realise the aspirations of its people for the future. During the gathering, they also viewed a documentary featuring the testimonies of a number of individuals who took part in the historic day of the founding of the Union when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, raised the UAE flag for the first time. In their testimonies, participants expressed the personal significance of this milestone and what it continues to mean to them.

His Highness the President also received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and guests from across the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President;H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affair; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of the UAE President; along with several other sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Attendees performed Maghrib prayer together and attended an iftar banquet hosted by His Highness the President in honour of the Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, and Deputy Rulers.