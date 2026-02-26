Low-pressure trough, cold air mass will affect UAE from 4 to 5 March: NCM

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected an extension of a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-level low-pressure trough and a cold air mass, will affect the country next week.

It its forecast for weather situation from Wednesday, March 4, to Thursday, March 5, 2026, the NCM said various cloud formations are expected, bringing rainfall over scattered areas. Rainfall will be light to moderate, and may become heavy at times over some northern and eastern regions.

Winds will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, moderate to fresh at times. They may cause blowing dust at times and will be accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

Sea conditions will gradually become rough in the Arabian Gulf from Tuesday night through Thursday. In the Oman Sea, waves will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times.