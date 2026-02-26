Indonesian child Aisyah AR Rumy presents young inspiring role model for girls in Quran recitation

DUBAI, 26th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Currently in its 28th edition, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award continues to attract some of the most beautiful Quranic voices from around the world, while introducing developments that push contestants to unprecedented levels of preparation and mastery to reach the Award’s stage - now recognised as the most prestigious globally, and the most competitive and influential.

This year, the Award features the remarkable participation of Indonesian child Aisyah Al Rumy, who is just ten years old and has qualified for the final stage to compete in the female category of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award 2026. She represents an inspiring model for young girls in the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Aisyah, born in the city of Malang on 19 November 2016, represents an exceptional talent in Quran recitation and mastery, with an impressive record of achievements despite her young age. She won first place in the district-level Holy Quran memorization competition in 2023, received the Jury Award at the Malang regional Holy Quran memorization competition in 2024, and reached the finals of the 2024 “Hafiz Indonesia” program broadcast on Indonesian national television.

She also achieved second honorary place in the regional Quran memorization competition in 2024, secured first place in the “Asma’ Allah Al Husna” nasheed competition in 2025, won first place in the Malang regional Quran recitation competition in 2025, and earned third place in the student category Quran recitation competition at the district level in 2025.

Aisyah began her journey in memorizing the Holy Quran at the age of three, when her parents enrolled her in a Quran memorization school for children. At the age of six, she joined Dar Al-Ukhuwwah Primary School for Quran Memorization in Malang, which became a pivotal stage in her educational journey, where she focused on mastering Quran memorization alongside learning Arabic.

Her family has played the most significant role in supporting her journey, with her parents committed to providing a nurturing and encouraging environment that strengthened her love for the Holy Quran and helped shape her character. Alongside memorization, Aisyah has focused on the quality of retention, consistent revision, and disciplined time management both at school and at home.

Aisyah is regarded as an inspiring example for young female Quran memorizers and contributes to spreading the values of the Holy Quran more widely.

She is currently in the fourth grade at Dar Al-Ukhuwwah Primary School for Quran Memorization and has reached an advanced level of precision and mastery in memorization and recitation.

Her qualification for the finals of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award 2026 represents the culmination of a journey of dedication that began at an early age, sending a message of hope to Muslim children around the world that youth can be a motivation to achieve goals and fulfil aspirations.

Her journey in memorizing the Holy Quran also reflects an inspiring model of family support and thoughtful educational guidance, helping to shape a conscious generation that loves the Holy Quran.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award announced a new developmental vision as part of its 28th edition (1447H – 2026), aiming to be more distinguished and far-reaching in impact, reaffirming Dubai’s leading position in serving the Book of Allah and strengthening its role as a global center celebrating Quranic talents from across the world. The new edition introduces qualitative additions that enhance the Award’s 28-year journey, attract more talents worldwide, and increase the total prize value to more than AED 12 million.