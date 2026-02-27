Egypt's Jana Ehab brings serene voice to Dubai International Holy Quran Award

DUBAI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- From the halls of Al-Azhar to the radiance of challenge in Dubai’s sky, Jana Ehab Ramadan emerges as an ambassador of Egypt’s deeply rooted legacy of Quran recitation excellence passed down through generations.

She presents a golden principle shaped through patience: “What matters is not how much you memorise, but how firmly it remains in the heart.” With a voice that flows with serenity and touches hearts, she enhances the spirit of competition in the 28th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, proving through her journey that the Holy Quran never competes with time without blessing it, nor with a path without illuminating it.

Jana (15 years old), a first-year Al-Azhar secondary student, represents an honourable model of young Quranic talent that combines early mastery with great ambition.

She began her journey with the Holy Quran at an early age, when she was just five years old. Since then, she has dedicated herself to learning proper recitation according to Tajweed rules and correct pronunciation, ultimately reaching a professional level of mastery in recitation.

She has achieved several accomplishments, including an advanced ranking in the Golden Fruits Competition, one of Egypt’s prominent Quran competitions. She also participated in the competition organised by her Quran memorisation institute, where she secured first place.

Jana received strong support from her family, finding encouragement and motivation from an early age. This played a major role in placing her on the path toward mastering Quran memorisation and recitation. The Quran-centred atmosphere at home also served as a powerful driver for persistence and dedication.

Alongside family support, several Quran institutions and institutes contributed significantly to developing her performance and improving her recitation. Jana noted that this external support had a profound impact on her journey, whether through continuous motivation or through specialised educational programmes she joined.

She believed that calm environments and quiet times - particularly after Fajr - are the key to mastery, when concentration reaches its highest level.

Balancing the demands of Al-Azhar studies with her daily Quran recitation remains an ongoing challenge, but she has managed her time by dedicating fixed periods to continuous revision, which she considers the foundation of performance development and memorisation retention. For her, the measure is not the quantity memorised, but its stability in the heart.

Throughout her journey, Jana received valuable advice from scholars and religious teachers, foremost among them sincerity of intention, consistency in memorisation and revision, and linking memorisation with living by the Quran. She affirmed that these teachings formed both a moral and practical compass that helped her persevere despite challenges.

She said, “I learned that the Quran is not merely memorisation and recitation - it is a way of life. With sincere intention, Allah blesses time and effort, and patience in revising verses secures them in the heart before the tongue.”

Jana aspires to continue learning and teaching the Holy Quran, developing herself in Tajweed and Quranic performance, and participating in initiatives that serve the Book of Allah and enhance her scholarly and religious knowledge. She plans to become a Quran teacher, contributing to the graduation of new generations of talented memorisers.

She added, “I strive, God willing, for the Quran to remain the methodology of my life and to pass this light to those around me.”

Regarding her participation in the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, she said, “My participation in the Award is a great honour. It is a reminder that the Quran unites Muslims from all parts of the world despite differences in language and culture. It is the eternal bond that unites Muslim hearts.”