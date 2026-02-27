'Dhay Al Layyah' opens its doors to visitors in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The first edition of the “Dhay Al Layyah” (the night’s light) Ramadan initiative, organised by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, opened on Thursday evening at Al Layyah Canal Walk in Sharjah.

The initiative is sponsored by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and the Sharjah Authority for Initiatives Implementation (Mubadara).

The 11-day initiative is part of RUWAD’s efforts to enhance the presence of national projects in community events and open direct communication channels between them and the public, contributing to their sustainability and expanding their marketing opportunities, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, stated on this occasion that the “Dhay Al Layyah” initiative, organised by Ruwad for the first time, represents a prime example of the integration of roles between entities supporting entrepreneurial projects and the local community.

He pointed out that such initiatives reflect the Emirate of Sharjah’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and empowering them to showcase their products and services in vibrant environments and a suitable shopping atmosphere, enhancing their competitiveness and bringing them closer to the public.

Al Mahmoud added that the event contributes to strengthening communication between business owners and local residents, providing a unique Ramadan shopping destination where the public can explore the projects’ products. This supports growth and expansion opportunities for these projects and encourages a culture of entrepreneurship and self-employment, especially among young people.

Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, explained that “Dhay Al Layyah” is an extension of a series of community initiatives launched by Ruwad in recent years, such as “Ruwad Majlis,” “Business Stars,” and “Mada,” all of which aimed to build an integrated system to support national projects and strengthen partnerships between them and various segments of society.

She noted that the event, which runs until March 8, features eight retail projects and ten food and beverage projects, including several mobile food trucks in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She added that choosing the Al Layyah Canal promenade as the venue reflects a commitment to reaching residents of the area and neighbouring districts within a Ramadan atmosphere that blends social and economic elements.

The mini-festival boasts a visual identity inspired by the waves of the Al Layyah Canal and Ramadan nights. It also includes a traditional seating area for local residents, a corner dedicated to local cuisine, and a traditional food stall.