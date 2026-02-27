Contributions to Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger exceed AED460 million in one week

DUBAI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Contributions to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger have exceeded AED460 million, one week after its launch.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger around the world.

Contributions to the campaign were made by major contributors, businessmen, individuals and public and private sector organisations, in an overwhelming show of support that reflected the UAE community’s deeply held values of compassion and solidarity, and commitment to supporting the campaign’s goals of introducing sustainable solutions to ensure access to nutrition, and a clear approach to protecting children from hunger.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), emphasised that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for fostering a sustainable humanitarian approach that transforms the impact of charitable work from a temporary response to a framework for long-term solutions. These solutions are designed to efficiently allocate resources to address the root causes of food security challenges through curated programmes, while establishing robust safety nets that ensure children are protected from the threat of hunger and malnutrition.

Al Gergawi added, “The strong response to the campaign in its first week highlights the UAE’s leading global humanitarian role and reaffirms the culture of giving and generosity deeply rooted in our community. We are confident this campaign will sustain its momentum, building upon the UAE’s legacy of successful humanitarian initiatives aimed at uplifting lives and improving living conditions.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).