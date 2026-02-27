Emirati education experts call for strong academic standards in age of AI

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati education experts at the UAE National Experts Programme (NEP) said today that the real transformation in the education sector will depend not on technology itself, but on how it is guided, structured and understood within classrooms.

On Emirati Education Day (28th February 2026), four NEP experts said artificial intelligence represents a pivotal moment for schools and universities, one that requires intellectual discipline as much as innovation.

The UAE has recently approved a list of generative artificial intelligence platforms for use in schools, setting out a formal framework for the safe and responsible use of generative AI in classrooms.

Khulood Alawadi, from NEP’s Cohort 4.0 (education sector), said that artificial intelligence must be approached as a field of study, not merely a classroom tool. “AI changes how knowledge is produced and processed,” she said. “Students must understand how systems function, where they are limited, and what ethical responsibilities accompany their use.”

“Schools and universities should also dedicate time to teaching students how to use AI tools appropriately within their respective disciplines. It is equally important that teachers remain the primary source of academic guidance, direction, and encouragement in their own voice and style, as some students have begun turning to these tools for instant feedback and motivation. Most importantly, trust between teacher and student must be preserved, as the use of these tools is not inherently wrong,” she added.

Generative platforms are now part of students’ daily academic routines, capable of drafting essays, summarizing research and generating designs within seconds. While the efficiency is undeniable, experts cautioned that convenience must not replace independent reasoning.

Khaled Al Remeithi, from NEP’s Cohort 1.0 (education sector), stressed that education’s core mission remains unchanged. “Technology should expand cognitive capacity, not replace it,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure students remain active thinkers, not passive recipients of automated output. Teachers continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening critical thinking and deepening students’ analytical skills.”

That shift, experts said, demands a recalibration of assessment models. If artificial intelligence can generate content instantly, schools must increasingly evaluate comprehension, critical analysis and originality.

According to Hareth Alhashmi, from NEP’s Cohort 3.0 representing the education sector, the classroom of the future will measure depth of understanding rather than speed of production. “The defining skill will be the ability to question information,” he noted, “not simply to access it.”

At the same time, artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities - from personalized learning pathways to improved research efficiency. Kaltham Ali, from NEP’s Cohort 2.0 (education sector), believes the educator’s role becomes more strategic in this environment. “AI can support learning,” she said, “but mentorship, values and judgment remain human responsibilities.”

As education systems worldwide navigate the rise of intelligent technologies, Emirati experts argue that balance will determine long-term success: embracing innovation while reinforcing standards, encouraging experimentation while safeguarding strong academic standards.

Since opening on 29th January 2026, the National Experts Programme’s Artificial Intelligence track (NEP-AI) has received more than 800 applications.

Applications for NEP-AI will close on 23rd March 2026. NEP-AI first cohort will start in May 2026 bringing together selected 25 Emirati AI professionals.

Responsible AI is a central theme at NEP-AI, where it covers governance, risk, and ethical considerations, with a strong focus on UAE regulatory requirements and data governance frameworks.