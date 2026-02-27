Sharjah Airport Authority showcases cargo expansion plans, advanced logistics at Air Cargo India 2026

SHARJAH, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) participated in Air Cargo India 2026, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from 25th to 27th February, where it showcased its key expansion plans in the air cargo sector, integrated logistics solutions, digital transformation initiatives, and sustainability strategy.

The event, one of South Asia’s leading exhibitions for air cargo and logistics, brought together major international companies and industry leaders across the logistics and supply chain sectors, providing the Authority with a strategic platform to strengthen air cargo connectivity between Sharjah and key Asian markets, particularly in the transport of perishables, express shipments, and live animal cargo.

The SAA delegation participated alongside Air Arabia and Sharjah Aviation Services as strategic partners at the exhibition. Through Sharjah Airport’s stand, the delegation held a series of high-level meetings and engagements aimed at enhancing commercial ties with one of the airport’s most important strategic markets.

The Authority’s participation forms part of its ongoing efforts to expand its international presence and deepen engagement across global markets, reinforcing Sharjah Airport’s position as a leading regional air cargo hub. This is driven by sustained investment in capacity expansion, adoption of smart technologies, and the development of advanced, future-ready infrastructure. In parallel, the Authority continues to implement comprehensive development programmes to increase annual passenger capacity while strengthening sustainability and integration across cargo, ground handling, and aviation services, in line with international best practices.

During the exhibition, the Authority explored opportunities to forge new partnerships with international cargo companies, while further strengthening existing collaborations to deliver faster, more flexible, and more sustainable cargo solutions globally. Its expansion plans reflect the growing demand for integrated logistics solutions, particularly sea–air cargo services — further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a key node within global supply chains.

As part of its digital transformation journey, Sharjah Airport deploys advanced cargo management systems, electronic data interchange (EDI) platforms, and digital documentation processes to accelerate cargo handling and enhance customs coordination. Automated handling solutions and real-time tracking capabilities further improve operational efficiency, reduce processing times, and increase transparency across the entire cargo supply chain.

Under its sustainability strategy, Sharjah Airport continues to enhance energy efficiency and environmental responsibility through the implementation of solar power solutions, optimisation of energy consumption across terminal facilities, adoption of LED lighting systems, as well as the development of waste management and recycling initiatives.

Sharjah Airport has recorded strong growth in cargo services over the past five years, with total cargo throughput exceeding 204,000 tonnes in 2025, compared to approximately 195,000 tonnes in 2024. This consistent annual growth underscores the airport’s strategic importance as a fast-growing regional logistics hub and reflects its disciplined, data-driven expansion approach.

Air Cargo India 2026 provided a strategic platform for Sharjah Airport to engage with major exporters, airline operators, and logistics partners, further strengthening commercial relations and unlocking new avenues for growth.