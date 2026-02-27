Fujairah Tennis and Country Club to host inaugural Fujairah Open I: ATP Challenger 50

FUJAIRAH, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Emirate of Fujairah is set to mark a historic milestone in regional tennis as the Fujairah Tennis and Country Club prepares to host its first-ever Fujairah Open I, an ATP Challenger 50 event from 2nd March to 15th March 2026.

The two-week professional tournament will represent a significant step forward for tennis development in the emirate, bringing international competition and world-ranking opportunities to the UAE’s East Coast.

The ATP Challenger 50 tournament serves as a crucial pathway for players aiming to climb the global rankings and transition to the ATP Tour. By welcoming an ATP Challenger 50 tournament, Fujairah joins an esteemed list of international host cities that provide competitive platforms for emerging and established professionals.

The tournament features a 32-player main draw, a 24-player qualifying draw, and a 16-pair doubles draw. Matches start daily at 11:00 AM, with the singles finals on 8th and 15th March, and doubles finals on 7th and 14th March.

The tournament will be overseen by Jiri Adamovsky, ATP Supervisor, who will ensure adherence to ATP standards and regulations. Furthermore, there will be a comprehensive officiating team, including six chair umpires and three review officials, supported by eight to ten match assistants responsible for on-court operations, including logistical coordination and player support. Technical excellence will be maintained by three Bolt6 operators and two Crionet specialists, who will manage live scoring and review systems.

One of the key focuses of the tournament is operational efficiency, and therefore, the players’ desk will operate on a rotational basis to ensure continuous assistance throughout both weeks. Reception teams will handle essential services such as stringing, laundry, guidance, and general coordination, while a dedicated practice balls and practice court desk will be set up in the lobby to facilitate training schedules.

The VIP room will serve as the official players’ lounge, while the officials’ office will be located upstairs within the venue to ensure players’ comfort. Five housekeeping staff members will maintain the courts and surrounding areas to the highest standards. Hotel arrangements for players will be centrally managed, with many competitors expected to remain in Fujairah for both weeks, even if eliminated in the first, to utilise practice facilities and prepare for the second tournament week.

A team of 27 ball kids is being assembled for the event, reflecting a strong emphasis on youth involvement and community engagement. The ball kids programme will be professionally managed to ensure smooth on-court coordination and adherence to international standards throughout the tournament.

Hosting the Fujairah Open I, an ATP Challenger 50 event, signals Fujairah’s growing ambition in international tennis. The tournament not only offers valuable ATP ranking points but also positions the Fujairah Tennis and Country Club as an emerging hub for professional competition in the Middle East.

With a world-class organisation, dedicated staff, and strong operational planning in place, the inaugural ATP Challenger 50 in Fujairah promises to deliver two weeks of elite tennis and set a new benchmark for future sporting events in the Emirate.