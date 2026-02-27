MoHRE launches campaign to distribute Iftar meals, Ramadan food supplies to workers nationwide

DUBAI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched a campaign to distribute Iftar meals and Ramadan food supplies to workers across the UAE, as part of its social and humanitarian initiatives to enhance workers’ wellbeing and happiness during the holy month.

The campaign, held under the slogan “Ramadan Brings Us Together with Our Workers”, is being implemented in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, Beit Al Khair Society, the UAE Food Bank, and Al Ansari Exchange.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said, “The humanitarian and social initiatives targeting the UAE workforce, which the Ministry implements annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan, reflect the Ministry’s broader commitment to strengthening labour protection and promoting a stable and supportive work environment.

She noted that the campaign embodies the UAE’s values of compassion, generosity, and social cohesion, adding that engaging workers in national and community occasions helps strengthen their sense of belonging and recognises their vital role in the country’s development journey. Al Shehhi also praised the campaign’s partners for their contributions, describing their participation as a strong example of social responsibility and effective collaboration between public and private sector entities.

As part of the “Ramadan Brings Us Together with Our Workers” campaign, three Ramadan tents will be set up in different locations across the UAE to host collective Iftar gatherings organised in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Beit Al Khair Society. The tents aim to provide a welcoming environment where workers can gather and share meals in a spiritual atmosphere reflecting the values of the Holy Month.

The initiative contributes to strengthening social cohesion while enhancing workers’ sense of belonging to the community, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to their wellbeing and its keenness to include them in the Ramadan atmosphere centred on generosity, compassion, and mutual support.

The Ministry is also collaborating with the Giving Family, Al Ansari Exchange, and Happy UAE to distribute Iftar meals to workers at their workplaces and accommodations, ensuring support reaches beneficiaries wherever they are.

The campaign will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, with daily distribution of Iftar meals across multiple locations alongside the distribution of thousands of Ramadan food parcels to workers.

This long-standing initiative during Ramadan helps reinforce workers’ sense of reassurance and care, while embodying the values of solidarity and compassion that characterise the Emirati community.