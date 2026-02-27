Iraqi talent Karrar Layth qualifies for finals of Dubai International Holy Quran Award 2026

DUBAI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Holy Quran did not merely pass through his voice - although that voice is distinguished by beauty and mastery - it also left a profound imprint on his heart and reshaped the character of Karrar Layth Saad from the Republic of Iraq, who has qualified for the finals of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, now recognised as the most prestigious globally and the most competitive and influential.

Through the Quran, he developed a disciplined personality defined by serenity and resilience. It gave him a forward-looking vision that sees obstacles as stations of patience and success as fuel for humility, transforming his ambition into a mission to leave a lasting impact on others through his aspiration to establish a global digital school for teaching the Holy Quran to non-Arabic speakers.

Karrar’s story is one of determination and a profound philosophy of patience and perseverance - one that challenged a world filled with digital distractions and the accelerating pace of life to shape a young individual who chose to become a living sanctuary of Quranic values among people.

Karrar has mastered recitation in both tadweer and tahqeeq styles, with melodic performance distinguished by complete command of Quranic maqamat, precise adherence to Tajweed rules, and the ability to emulate advanced performance styles while developing his own unique vocal signature. This enabled him to compete with professional reciters at a very early age, achieve remarkable milestones, and secure first-place rankings in numerous national and international competitions.

Today, as he competes in the finals of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award - the world’s largest and most prestigious - Karrar describes his feelings as a blend of pride and responsibility.

He sees the cultural diversity among contestants from different continents as a beautiful image of hearts coming together in Dubai to compete in mastering the Holy Quran.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award announced a new developmental vision as part of its 28th edition (1447H – 2026), aiming to be more distinguished and far-reaching in impact, reaffirming Dubai’s leading position in serving the Holy Quran and strengthening its role as a global centre celebrating Quranic talents from around the world. The new edition introduces qualitative additions that enhance the Award’s 28-year journey, attract more talent worldwide, and increase the total prize value to more than AED12 million.