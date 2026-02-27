EDGE, Republic of Korea's DAPA advance major defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group has signed a Defence Industry Cooperation Framework with the Republic of Korea's Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA), during the Republic of Korea’s recent high-level visit to Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral defence partnership between both countries.

The agreement was signed by Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE, and Lee, Yong Cheol, Minister of DAPA, in the presence of other senior officials from the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

The visit underscored the enduring strength of the 'Special Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

The MoU establishes a framework for comprehensive defence industry cooperation, encompassing design, development, training, and maintenance, moving beyond a traditional procurement relationship toward deeper, long-term collaboration. Areas of cooperation include integrated air defence systems, advanced aircraft capabilities, and maritime power, with defence cooperation under the framework expected to amount to approximately US$35 billion.