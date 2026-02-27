European Council strengthens scope of EU Terrorist List

BRUSSELS, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU Council decided today to strengthen the scope of EU restrictive measures to combat terrorism, by expanding the listing criteria to:

allow the EU to target leading members of EU-listed groups and entities, who play a key role in planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating terrorist acts

allow for restrictive measures against persons, groups and entities that are associated with those involved in terrorist acts, including through their participation in financing or their involvement in terrorist training and recruitment

The Council also introduced a travel ban for listed individuals on top of the asset freeze and the prohibition on making funds or economic resources available to them.

In addition, the Council today also concluded the periodic review of the list of persons, groups and entities subject to restrictive measures for their involvement in terrorist acts, and maintained the list unchanged. Those listed remain subject to asset freeze and a prohibition for EU operators to make funds or economic resources available to them.

In its conclusions of 16 December 2024 on reinforcing external-internal connections in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, the Council underlined that terrorism and violent extremism, in all their forms and irrespective of their origin, continue to pose a major threat to the security of the Union and its member states.