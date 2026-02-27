Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment contributes AED20 million to Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Supreme Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, the Establishment has contributed AED 20 million to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched during the Holy Month of Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to invest in efforts to fight childhood hunger around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is inspired by the humanitarian philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It reflects His Highness’s directives to launch impactful initiatives that extend a helping hand to underprivileged communities around the world to ensure a life of dignity for its members, and secure essential access to nutrition to protect children from the threat of hunger.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said: “From His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have learned that giving is a way of life, and that spreading kindness and helping others is the highest expression of humanity. The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reaffirms these noble values that form an integral part of our national identity.”

H.H. noted that this latest Ramadan campaign marks a turning point in the international efforts to combat childhood hunger, operating within institutional frameworks in partnership with leading global organisations.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, affirmed that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is a noble initiative that embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for fostering a culture of sustainable giving. He noted that the campaign underscores the UAE’s position as a leading global platform for humanitarian action and marks a new era of international efforts to protect tens of millions of children from hunger and acute malnutrition.

Al Basti stated: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment’s contribution to this Ramadan campaign, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects our commitment to supporting all Ramadan humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Our participation also affirms our belief that addressing childhood hunger around the world is an urgent matter requiring intensified efforts. We hope our contribution will help alleviate the suffering of children and protect them from the threat of hunger and malnutrition.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment continues to be a major contributor to all humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. It has contributed to previous Ramadan food aid campaigns, including the 10 Million Meals, 100 Million Meals, One Billion Meals and 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaigns, as well as the Mothers’ Endowment and Fathers’ Endowment campaigns launched in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

The campaign aims to fight childhood hunger around the world, which remains one of the gravest global threats to the fundamental right to life itself. It undermines the foundation of healthy growth and stability in the most vulnerable communities, rendering efforts to fight it an urgent humanitarian and moral imperative.

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, with statistics showing that five children under the age of five die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign account with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS can be made by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers: 1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500.

Donations can also made through the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, both under the ‘Donations’ tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

-ENDS-