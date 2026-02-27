Shakhboot bin Nahyan Meets President of Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) --Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in the capital Nouakchott, to discuss the close relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Ghazouani, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Mauritania.

For his part, President Ghazouani conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders as well as his wishes for further progress and development for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Ghazouani welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan. The two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and explored mutual efforts to advance cooperation across various sectors for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional developments and underscored the importance of strengthening stability and addressing urgent challenges to promote prosperity and growth for the peoples of the region.