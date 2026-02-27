Gold on track for seventh straight monthly gain on demand

LONDON, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) - Gold prices were largely unchanged on Friday, but were on track for their seventh consecutive monthly gain due to uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $5,181.18 per ounce by 0837 GMT. It has risen 6.5% since the start of February, a gain of 58% in the past seven months

