Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets President of Republic of the Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, in the capital Brazzaville, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing joint cooperation.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Nguesso, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Republic of the Congo.

For his part, President Nguesso conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders as well as his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan commended the steady advancement of relations between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo, underscoring a number of opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing economic and diplomatic ties and to advancing collaboration in support of sustainable development goals for the benefit of both peoples.