Emirati day for education celebrates system transformation

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Observed annually on 28 February, Emirati Day for Education serves as a national milestone reaffirming the central role of learning in the UAE’s development. The day reflects the UAE’s unwavering belief that people remain its greatest asset and the foundation of sustainable progress.

The date commemorates the graduation of the first cohort of teachers from United Arab Emirates University in 1982, honoring the teaching profession and underscoring the principle established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that true development begins with investing in people through knowledge and education.

The occasion provides an opportunity to highlight key developments across the education sector, monitor the progress towards true impact of policies and initiatives, and renew the commitment to advancing a future-ready, identity-driven, and integrated education system aligned with the UAE’s long-term ambitions.

Marking this year’s celebration, the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council launched the official visual identity for Emirati Day for Education, reinforcing its national significance and reaffirming education as a strategic national priority.

The visual identity serves as a unified national platform reflecting the transformative role of education in empowering individuals and fostering collective progress across the country. It promotes nationwide engagement by activating schools, institutions, families, and the wider community within a cohesive visual framework that ensures strong and consistent presence across the UAE. Inspired by the historic symbolism of the day, the identity bridges the UAE’s educational legacy with its forward-looking aspirations, offering a contemporary expression that blends authenticity with ambition and underscores education as a key driver of sustainable national development.

Since Emirati Day for Education 2025, the sector has witnessed accelerated and comprehensive developments across the education system. A broad package of legislation, initiatives, and projects has reinforced governance frameworks, modernised curricula, strengthened assessment systems, enhanced infrastructure, nurtured talent, enabled educators, and aligned education outcomes with labor market needs; reflecting the growing maturity and dynamism of the UAE’s education system.

The UAE further consolidated its legislative framework with the issuance of the first Federal Law on the Governance of the National Curriculum, ensuring that curriculum development remains aligned with the country’s strategic priorities. A new Federal Law on Higher Education was also enacted, enhancing quality standards and strengthening regulatory oversight in line with global developments.

Additional governance measures included the introduction of a school attendance and absence guide to promote discipline, amendments to admission age requirements for kindergarten and Grade 1 to better reflect developmental considerations, and the adoption of an outcomes-based evaluation framework for higher education institutions focused on graduate competencies and workforce readiness.

A national strategy for the deployment of artificial intelligence tools and technologies in education was also developed, enhancing operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making within a robust ethical and regulatory framework.

Significant curriculum reforms were introduced, most notably the integration of Artificial Intelligence as a subject from kindergarten through Grade 12, positioning the UAE among the first countries globally to implement AI education comprehensively across all school stages. Educational pathways in public schools were also updated to enhance flexibility and better align with emerging future needs.

At the same time, efforts to reinforce national values were strengthened through expanded instruction in Arabic language and Islamic studies at the early childhood level, alongside the launch of a new visual identity for the public education sector that reflects the country’s values and unifies institutional messaging.

In Abu Dhabi, the “Al Ghad Nurseries” government project expanded to provide high-quality early education centered on national identity and Arabic language development. The “Emirati Classroom” programme was also introduced as a dedicated track available across nurseries, reinforcing quality standards and establishing strong cognitive and value-based foundations from early childhood.

The assessment framework evolved toward a more advanced model through the adoption of project-based learning and evaluation, enabling students to demonstrate analytical and creative capabilities. Centralised examinations at the end of the second academic term in public schools were cancelled to promote deeper understanding, while national assessments underwent comprehensive development to support continuous improvement.

In Abu Dhabi, the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) developmental screening programme was implemented across public and private nurseries to enable early identification of children requiring specialised support. School performance dashboards were also introduced, displaying Irtiqaa quality results and National Identity Mark scores to enhance transparency and strengthen partnerships with parents.

Six new educational complexes and two public schools were inaugurated in line with advanced standards designed to provide stimulating learning environments. The UAE also hosted the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad, its largest edition to date, underscoring the country’s growing scientific and academic standing internationally.

Dialogue forums and educational exhibitions were intensified across public and private schools to strengthen the role of families as key partners in the educational process, supporting greater alignment between home and school and enhancing students’ psychological and social well-being.

The UAE launched the National Schools for Sports Talent programme and established a national framework for school sports, accompanied by specialised summer and winter camps and tournaments to nurture physical and mental capabilities. The Dubai Students Council was also introduced to empower students to participate in decision-making, fostering leadership, responsibility, and a strong sense of belonging.

Supporting educational talent remained a priority through the introduction of a structured career progression pathway for public school teachers and the organisation of large-scale recruitment fairs to attract qualified professionals. Professional development programmes in both public and private schools were further enhanced.

In a notable initiative in Dubai, the “Rise for the Teacher” programme was launched, granting Golden Visas to distinguished educational leaders in private schools, reflecting the UAE’s recognition of educators’ central role in delivering quality education.

Efforts to strengthen students’ career readiness included the launch of a comprehensive national internship framework for university students, the development of the “UAE Skills” platform, and the redesign of the student journey from general to higher education to ensure alignment between academic pathways and future specialisations. In Sharjah, dedicated scholarships were introduced for early childhood specialisations and master’s programmes in educational leadership to cultivate qualified educational leaders.

This comprehensive record of progress underscores that Emirati Day for Education represents a national milestone that renews the commitment to advancing education across the UAE and highlighting the impact of unified policies and initiatives; guided by a vision that places people at its core and continues to steer the education system toward greater maturity, sustainability, and excellence.