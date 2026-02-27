UAE parliament to debate education policies, meteorology law amendments

Abu Dhabi, 27 February (WAM) – The Federal National Council (FNC) will on Wednesday debate key legislative and policy issues spanning meteorology governance, higher education admissions and scholarships, Emiratisation in academia, health insurance policy, family protection and the wellbeing of teaching staff.

At the forefront of the agenda is a draft federal law amending provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (6) of 2007 on the establishment and organisation of the National Centre of Meteorology. The proposed amendments aim to strengthen the legislative framework regulating the Centre’s mandate and operations, reflecting the strategic importance of meteorological services in supporting aviation safety, climate monitoring, disaster preparedness and sustainable development planning.

The Council will also examine the government’s policies and programmes governing student admissions in higher education institutions, as well as scholarships and study grants. The discussion is expected to address alignment between academic outcomes and labour market needs, equitable access to opportunities and the effectiveness of scholarship frameworks in supporting national development priorities.

According to the session’s agenda, Council members will direct two questions. The first will be addressed to Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport and President of the Higher Colleges of Technology regarding the decision to convert certain courses at the Higher Colleges of Technology from distance learning to in-person attendance, in light of its implications for educational quality and student experience.

A second question will be addressed to Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, concerning the Emiratisation of teaching positions in colleges and universities, underscoring efforts to enhance national participation in the academic sector.

The Council will also be notified of correspondence sent to the Cabinet regarding government health insurance policies, as part of ongoing review of social protection frameworks.

In addition, members will debate committee reports on family protection — including its concept and structural foundations — and on the quality of life of teaching staff and its impact on educational outcomes, highlighting the interconnection between social cohesion, educational excellence and sustainable national development.