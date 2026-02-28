UAE temporarily closes airspace as exceptional precautionary measure

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the temporary partial closure of the UAE’s airspace, as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and aircrews, and safeguarding the UAE’s territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.

The Authority stated that the decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, and in full coordination with relevant national and international authorities, stressing that airspace safety and the protection of the UAE’s sovereignty remain absolute priorities.

The GCAA confirmed that it will continue to keep the relevant authorities and the public informed of any developments as they occur.

The Authority renewed its call for passengers to contact their respective airlines to obtain the latest updates regarding flight schedules, noting that accommodation and necessary assistance will be provided to passengers by the airlines in coordination with the relevant local authorities.

The Authority stressed that the safety of passengers and flight crews remains its top priority, reaffirming its commitment to implementing all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of safety. It also expressed its appreciation for the public’s cooperation and understanding during these exceptional circumstances and called on everyone to obtain information exclusively from official sources.