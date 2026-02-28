Interior Ministry affirms all precautionary measures to ensure public safety

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior affirmed that it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures, in full coordination with relevant authorities.

The Ministry stressed that the security and safety of citizens, residents, and visitors across the country remain its top priority, underscoring its unwavering commitment to maintaining public safety and stability.

It emphasised that public safety and security remain paramount, and confirmed that it will keep the public informed of any developments and required measures in a timely manner.

The Ministry also urged the public to seek information exclusively from official sources, and to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information, calling on everyone to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities in the interest of public safety.