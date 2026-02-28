Bahrain affirms attacks targeting sites, facilities within its borders

MANAMA, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Communication Centre (NCC) stated that attacks targeting sites and facilities within the Kingdom of Bahrain's borders have occurred, launched from outside its territory, in a flagrant violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and security.

The relevant security and military authorities immediately initiated emergency response plans and took the necessary field measures, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said.

The NCC expressed the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strong condemnation of these hostile attacks, describing them as a direct threat to the Kingdom’s security and to the safety of its citizens and residents. It affirmed that Bahrain reserves its full right to respond and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security and protect its sovereignty, in coordination with its allies and partners.

The NCC added that details related to military aspects will be announced later by the competent authorities, as required by national interest and security considerations.

The Centre urged all to exercise accuracy, rely on official sources for information, and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports, in a manner that supports public security and preserves national stability.